Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dufry Trading Up 0.8 %

DUFRY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 45,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,665. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

