Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Duluth stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 270,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Duluth had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $147.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 501.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 282.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

