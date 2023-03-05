Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.5 %

DUOL stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $121.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,273.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,273.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,224,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares valued at $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

