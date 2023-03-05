Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,206,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

