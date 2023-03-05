Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.
NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,206,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
