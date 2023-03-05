EAC Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. EAC has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $4,544.32 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00401530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00880144 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,281.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

