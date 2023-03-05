Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,242,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,755,295.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,500.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.