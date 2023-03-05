Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

