Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

