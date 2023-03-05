Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,848 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

BFAM stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

