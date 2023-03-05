Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

