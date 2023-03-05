Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $472,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

