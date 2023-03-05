Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.