Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

