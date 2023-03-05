Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,419 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

