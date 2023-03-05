Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after buying an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,347,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

