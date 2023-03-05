Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 12,313 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 315.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

