Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,455 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,905,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Trading Up 2.7 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.32 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

