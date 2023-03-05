Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.26 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

