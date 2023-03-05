Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $785,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

