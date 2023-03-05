Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $697.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $697.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.58 and a 200 day moving average of $577.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

