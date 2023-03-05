Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 213,004 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after acquiring an additional 194,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

