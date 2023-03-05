Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 153,816 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 153,816 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 283,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $8,144,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 475.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

