Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,911 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AXON stock opened at $220.95 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,219 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock worth $65,870,969. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

