Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 347,407 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 347,407 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

APH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.