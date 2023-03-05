Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $849,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

