Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE EPC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

