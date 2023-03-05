eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

eGain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 39,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $254.47 million, a P/E ratio of -113.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get eGain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 180,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.