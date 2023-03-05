Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.