Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Elah Stock Performance

Shares of ELLH remained flat at $66.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. Elah has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Elah Company Profile

Elah Holdings, Inc engages in acquisition of profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

