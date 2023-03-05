Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Update

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Elah Stock Performance
Shares of ELLH remained flat at $66.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. Elah has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.
Elah Company Profile
