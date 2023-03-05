Elastic’s (ESTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

