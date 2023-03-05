Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 93.1% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

