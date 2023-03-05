Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Profile

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.