Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,619 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Endava were worth $37,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

