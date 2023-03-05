Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 962,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 868,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

