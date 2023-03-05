Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 49,192 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 599.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

