Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,979 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of ESAB worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ESAB during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645 in the last quarter.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

