Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

