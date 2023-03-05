Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $195.26 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

