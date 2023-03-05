Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 238.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,091.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.