Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.23 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

