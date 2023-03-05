Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.48 Million in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of Knowles as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,556,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,827,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Knowles by 56.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 950,629 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

