Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 30,962 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,962 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

CRWD opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

