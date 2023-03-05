Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $426.20 million and $20.14 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

