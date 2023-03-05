Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 26,605 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.