Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 14,265 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Outset Medical Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $84,402.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,759. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

