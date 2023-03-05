Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 20,930 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

