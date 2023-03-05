Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $344.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.00 and its 200 day moving average is $308.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.