Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 145.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Snap-on by 17.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

