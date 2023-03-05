Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $330.23 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $453.03. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

