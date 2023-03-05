Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,928 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Textron by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,295,000 after acquiring an additional 111,087 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Textron by 33.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Textron

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

